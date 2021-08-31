Peduzzi to Become President & Chief Operating Officer of CNB Bank

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB”) ( CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, announced today that Michael D. Peduzzi has been appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of CNB Bank.



“Mike brings superb financial skills and a deep knowledge of banking to CNB,” said Peter Smith, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of CNB Bank. “He understands the investor community and projects leadership, integrity and empathy. Ten minutes into our first meeting, I knew he was a good fit. Mike will be a great addition to our team, and I look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Peduzzi has over 34 years’ experience in banking and financial services, having most recently served as Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of a Pennsylvania community bank. During his five-year tenure, the bank grew from less than $1 billion in assets to over $3 billion, with 36 office locations throughout Pennsylvania. During this time, he has also served on the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers.

As President & COO of CNB Bank, Mr. Peduzzi will lead the bank in the execution of the strategic plan. He will work with the Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors of CNB to develop and direct the financial policies and practices of the bank’s retail, commercial, wealth management and private banking divisions to ensure that financial objectives and goals, and institutional growth targets are met. Along with other members of the CNB executive management team, he will develop bank wide strategies aimed at achieving growth and profitability goals to ensure optimum shareholder returns while complying with government regulations and sound financial practices.

“Adding Mike’s experience and expertise to CNB’s management team strengthens our ability to continue to build our organic growth franchise,” said Joseph Bower, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB. “Having his fresh perspective and skill set will help guide us forward, enhance our succession depth and assist in maintaining CNB’s strong culture.”

A native of Ebensburg, PA, Mike graduated from Bishop Carroll High School. He later graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.

Mr. Peduzzi is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“AICPA”) and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“PICPA”). He has served a three-year term on the PICPA state committee on professional ethics, and a four-year term on the PICPA state committee on internal audit, including a term as Chairman. Mr. Peduzzi is also a member of the Advisory Board of The Pennsylvania State University – York, since 2016.

About CNB Financial Corporation and CNB Bank

Based on strong, traditional values, CNB Bank is dedicated to being the premier, financial service provider in our communities, focused on the changing needs of people and businesses by providing the highest quality service.

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $5.1 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, two loan production offices, one drive-up office and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Virginia. CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in northern New York; and Ridge View Bank, with a loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.CNBBank.bank.

