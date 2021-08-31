Powered Brands Adds Mito Yamada, Former Shiseido Executive, as Chief Operating Officer and Director

Powered Brands (Nasdaq: POW, POWRU, POWRW) (the “Company”) announces today that Mito Yamada has joined Powered Brands as Chief Operating Officer and member of its Board of Directors, effective August 30, 2021. Ms. Yamada will work closely with the Powered Brands management team to define the Company’s long-term strategy and lead the execution of its initial business combinations. Ms.Yamada will report to Powered Brands Chief Executive Officer Katherine Power.

Ms.Yamada brings over 15 years of experience in the luxury and consumer products space. She previously served as Vice President, Global Mergers and Acquisitions at Shiseido, where from 2016 she worked on various mergers and acquisitions for the brand, including the acquisition of clean skincare brand Drunk Elephant in 2019.

Ms.Yamada will leverage her experience in mergers and acquisitions, finance, strategy, and operations to lead Powered Brands’ efforts in partnering with next-generation, digital-first beauty, wellness, and personal care brands that are rooted in social and environmental responsibility.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands is a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to as our initial business combination. While Powered Brands may pursue an initial business combination opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to capitalize on the ability of its management team to identify promising opportunities within beauty, wellness and consumer-related industries.

