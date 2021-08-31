Nevro Announces Director Appointment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nevro Announces Director Appointment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Healthcare Executive and Industry Veteran Sri Kosaraju Joins the Board

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that provides innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that Sri Kosaraju has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective August 31, 2021.

"We are delighted to have Sri join our Board of Directors," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, President and CEO of Nevro. "Sri's significant experience in leading high-growth life science and medical technology companies as well as his deep background in the healthcare industry will make him a valuable addition to our board. We look forward to Sri's contributions to our Board of Directors and the continuing success of Nevro."

"I'm excited to be joining Nevro's Board," said Mr. Kosaraju. "I have high respect for Keith and his leadership. Furthermore, I look forward to working with this world-class Board to support the Nevro team as it pursues impactful products for patients and continues to develop attractive long-term growth opportunities for its stakeholders."

Mr. Kosaraju currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Inscripta, Inc., the digital genome engineering company, a position he has held since October 2020. Prior to joining Inscripta, Mr. Kosaraju was President of Penumbra, Inc., which he joined as CFO in May 2015. Earlier, Mr. Kosaraju spent 16 years at J.P. Morgan, where he was most recently Head of Healthcare Equity Capital Markets and Co-Head of Technology Equity Capital Markets. While at J.P. Morgan, he worked closely with and advised many emerging, high-growth life science and tech companies. In addition to serving on the Board of Directors for Inscripta, Mr. Kosaraju also currently serves on the Board of Directors and is the Chair of the Audit Committee of 10x Genomics, Inc. and is on the Board of the non-profit Testing for America.

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy.

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, HFX CLOUD, the HFX Cloud logo, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors and Media:
Julie Dewey, IRC
Nevro Corp.
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp Communications
650-433-3247 | [email protected]

Nevro_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF92094&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-announces-director-appointment-301366509.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF92094&Transmission_Id=202108311605PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF92094&DateId=20210831
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment