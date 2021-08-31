Oakmark International Small Cap Fund's Top 5 Trades of the 2nd Quarter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oakmark International Small Cap Fund's Top 5 Trades of the 2nd Quarter

Global, value-oriented fund releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
Aug 31, 2021

Summary

  • Fund takes positions in Talanx and SoftwareONE.
  • Fund boosts holding in Abrdn.
  • Fund reduces its positions in Gildan Activewear and Travis Perkins.
Article's Main Image

The

Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund, part of Chicago-based Oakmark Funds, disclosed last week that its top five trades during the second quarter included new buys in Talanx AG (XTER:TLX, Financial) and SoftwareONE Holding AG (XSWX:SWON, Financial), a position boost in Abrdn PLC (LSE:ABDN, Financial) and reductions in Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL, Financial) and Travis Perkins PLC (LSE:TPK, Financial).

Managed by

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio), Michael Manelli and Justin Hance, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small-cap companies around the globe. Oakmark looks for companies that have shareholder-oriented management teams and are priced below the fund’s estimate of intrinsic value. After purchase, the fund patiently waits for the gap between price and intrinsic value to close.

1432732052985221120.png

As of June 30, the fund’s $1.62 billion equity portfolio contains 58 stocks, with five new positions and a turnover ratio of 12%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are industrials, financial services, consumer cyclical and technology, representing 35.88%, 20.62%, 10.78% and 10.65% of the equity portfolio.

1432747087031701504.png

Talanx

The fund purchased 723,217 shares of Talanx (

XTER:TLX, Financial), giving the position 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 35.25 euros ($41.62) during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of approximately 1.

1432769219195310080.png

GuruFocus ranks the German insurance company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on the back of interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 73% of global competitors despite a high Piotroski F-score of 7.

1432770713214783488.png

SoftwareONE Holding

The fund purchased 814,800 shares of SoftwareONE Holding (

XSWX:SWON, Financial), dedicating 1.19% of its portfolio to the stake. Shares averaged 22.72 francs ($24.83) during the second quarter.

1432772802452131840.png

GuruFocus ranks the Swiss software company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 4.12 and cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios that are outperforming more than 66% of global competitors.

1432775582432628736.png

Abrdn

The fund purchased 4,168,035 shares of Abrdn PLC (

LSE:ABDN, Financial), increasing the position by 65.02% and the equity portfolio by 0.96%. Shares averaged 2.79 pounds ($3.84) during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94.

1432811441458515968.png

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based asset management company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of a good Piotroski F-score of 6 and debt ratios outperforming more than 65% of global competitors.

1432812645542531072.png

Gildan Activewear

The fund sold 592,400 shares of Gildan Activewear (

TSX:GIL, Financial), reducing the position by 57.57% and the equity portfolio by 1.23%. Shares averaged 42.85 Canadian dollars ($33.97) during the second quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.14.

1432813838272565248.png

GuruFocus ranks the Canadian apparel company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, with include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 80% of global competitors.

1432814844620312576.png

Travis Perkins

The fund sold 586,676 shares of Travis Perkins (

LSE:TPK, Financial), trimming 26.59% of the stake and 0.85% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 16.06 pounds ($22.09) during the second quarter; the stock is signficantly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.95.

1432815590786994176.png

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based construction company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than 54% of global competitors.

1432816166945951744.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar