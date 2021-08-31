Mario Gabelli's Top 5 2nd-Quarter Buys

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mario Gabelli's Top 5 2nd-Quarter Buys

GAMCO Investors releases its equity portfolio updates

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Aug 31, 2021

Summary

  • The firm’s top buys for the quarter were Grupo Televisa, Sinclair Broadcast Group, U.S. Concrete, Valmont Industries and Corteva.
Article's Main Image

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s GAMCO Investors recently released its 13F filing for the second quarter of 2021, which ended on June 30.

Gabelli founded GAMCO Investors (previously known as Gabelli Asset Management) in 1976. Originally an institutional research firm, the company has since evolved into a diversified global financial services company with a wide range of investing activities. However, the company credits its success in all of its investing endeavors to a focus on fundamental bottom-up research, a consistent investment process and maintaining a healthy risk-reward ratio.

According its latest 13F filing, the firm’s top five buys for the quarter were Grupo Televisa SAB (

TV, Financial), Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI, Financial), U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR, Financial), Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI, Financial) and Corteva Inc. (CTVA, Financial).

Grupo Televisa

The firm added 1,204,575 shares, or 25.41%, to its investment in Grupo Televisa SAB (

TV, Financial) for a total of 5,944,690 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $12.73.

1432776384677154816.png

Grupo Televisa is a Latin American mass media company headquartered in Mexico City. It operates a variety of media and entertainment businesses and is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world.

On Aug. 31, shares of Grupo Televisa traded around $13.13 for a market cap of $7.34 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1432803228327612416.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The Altman Z-Score of 1.6 indicates the company could be in danger of bankruptcy, though the Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9 is typical of a financially stable company. The three-year revenue per share growth rate is 0.3%, while the three-year Ebitda per share growth rate is -2%.

1432804882909237248.png

Sinclair Broadcast Group

The firm also upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (

SBGI, Financial) by 405,200 shares, or 20.39%, for a total of 2,392,173 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.28 during the quarter.

1432776977219063808.png

Based on Cockeysville, Maryland, Sinclair Broadcast Group is an American telecommunications company that is controlled by the descendants of founder Julian Smith Sinclair. It provides local sports and news through 186 TV stations and 620 channels.

On Aug. 31, shares of Sinclair traded around $30.01 for a market cap of $2.27 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is a possible value trap.

1432805037838438400.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 0.73 and Altman Z-Score of -0.4 suggest the company will likely need to raise additional liquidity in order to avoid bankruptcy. The return on invested capital is currently below the weighted average cost of capital, indicating value destruction, though looking at past quarters, the company is just as often in value creation territory.

1432805799465324544.png

U.S. Concrete

The firm’s top new buy for the quarter was U.S. Concrete (

USCR, Financial). It picked up 161,173 shares of the stock, giving it a 0.10% weight in the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $64.75.

1432783986739908608.png

U.S. Concrete is an American concrete company based in Euless, Texas. It provides concrete, ready-mix concrete and heavy construction aggregates for major construction markets in North America. On Aug. 26, the company was acquired by Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) in an all-cash deal.

On Aug. 31, shares of Vulcan Materials, which U.S. Concrete is now a part of, traded around $185.93 for a market cap of $24.67 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

1432811828416614400.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The Piotroski f-Score of 6 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 4.12 show the company is financially stable. The three-year revenue per share growth rate is 8.1%, while the three-year Ebitda per share growth rate is 10.3%.1432812258865451008.png

Valmont Industries

The firm added 46,950 shares, or 114.09%, to its investment in Valmont Industries (

VMI, Financial) for a total of 88,100 shares. The trade had a 0.10% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $241.99 during the quarter.

1432784996539568128.png

Valmont Industries is a manufacturing company that produces Valley center pivot and linear irrigation equipment, windmill support structures, lighting and traffic poles and steel utility poles. It is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

On Aug. 31, shares of Valmont traded around $248.86 for a market cap of $5.28 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1432813221131063296.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.19 is lower than 86% of industry peers, though the interest coverage ratio of 6.65 shows the debt level is under control. The ROIC is typically higher than the WACC, meaning the company is creating value for shareholders.

1432814154632138752.png

Corteva

The firm increased its Corteva (

CTVA, Financial) holding by 196,105 shares, or 827.34%, for a total of 219,808 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $46.20.

1432785327864418304.png

Spun out of Dupont de Nemours (DD) in 2017, Corteva is an agricultural chemical and seed company based in Wilmington, Delaware. It provides farmers around the world with seeds, crop protection and digital service solutions.

On Aug. 31, shares of Corteva traded around $43.97 for a market cap of $32.28 billion. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is trading above its intrinsic value but below its median historical valuation.

1432815624827965440.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 31.86 and Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9 show a very healthy financial situation. The ROIC surpassed the WACC in the most recent quarter, indicating a turn to profitability that coincides with the beginning of the growing season in many areas.

1432816033634193408.png

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the firm’s common stock equity portfolio consisted of 899 stocks valued at a total of $11.79 billion. The top holdings were Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) with 2.47% of the equity portfolio, Sony Group Corp. (SONY) with 1.59% and American Express Co. (AXP) with 1.43%.

1432790634594308096.png

In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in industrials, followed distantly by communication services and consumer cyclical.

1432790727967903744.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the SEC filings for the quarter in question and may not include non-U.S.-listed international stocks or changes made after the quarter ended.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment