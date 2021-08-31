Timber Point Global Allocations Fund Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Apple Inc, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Royce Value Trust Inc

- New Purchases: TLT, IAU, AAPL, AMZN, PHO, TLRY, TLRY, BABA, PYPL, KIE, MDT, ORCL,
- Added Positions: EEM, SWBI, BA, IJR, NNDM, OTRK, HCDI,
- Reduced Positions: TTCF, RSP, SPXL, JPM, MOO, UGRO, SLV, LVS, V, PXD,
- Sold Out: XLI, KRE, RVT, TLRY, TLRY, XLI, STZ, BJK, AAL, CME, VMC, IPI, VLON,
For the details of Timber Point Global Allocations Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timber+point+global+allocations+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Timber Point Global Allocations Fund
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 35,000 shares, 19.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 20,000 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 35,000 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 12,500 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 16,000 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.15%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3470.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund added to a holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund added to a holding in Boeing Co by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $219.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nano Dimension Ltd (NNDM)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund added to a holding in Nano Dimension Ltd by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.53 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund added to a holding in Ontrak Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $32.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund added to a holding in Harbor Custom Development Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $3.28. The stock is now traded at around $2.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund sold out a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.98 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $18.81.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Timber Point Global Allocations Fund sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Timber Point Global Allocations Fund. Also check out:
1. Timber Point Global Allocations Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Timber Point Global Allocations Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Timber Point Global Allocations Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Timber Point Global Allocations Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment