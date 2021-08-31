Timber Point Global Allocations Fund Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Apple Inc, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Royce Value Trust Inc

New Purchases: TLT, IAU, AAPL, AMZN, PHO, TLRY, TLRY, BABA, PYPL, KIE, MDT, ORCL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Invesco Water Resources ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Royce Value Trust Inc, Tattooed Chef Inc, Tilray Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timber Point Global Allocations Fund. As of 2021Q2, Timber Point Global Allocations Fund owns 33 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 35,000 shares, 19.15% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 20,000 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 35,000 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 12,500 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 16,000 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.15%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3470.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund added to a holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund added to a holding in Boeing Co by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $219.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund added to a holding in Nano Dimension Ltd by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.53 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund added to a holding in Ontrak Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $32.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund added to a holding in Harbor Custom Development Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $3.28. The stock is now traded at around $2.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Timber Point Global Allocations Fund sold out a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.98 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

