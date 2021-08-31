Logo
Applied Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Regions Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Applied Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Regions Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Applied Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Applied Capital LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Applied Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/applied+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Applied Capital LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,485 shares, 17.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 241,557 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 45,574 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
  4. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 52,458 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 93,589 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $74.23, with an estimated average price of $72.55. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 27,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG)

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.2 and $49.27, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.708800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 23,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.84 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 10,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $28.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 68,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 95.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 34,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 311.02%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in New Residential Investment Corp by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Applied Capital LLC sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12.

Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Applied Capital LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Applied Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Applied Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Applied Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Applied Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Applied Capital LLC keeps buying
