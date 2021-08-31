Applied Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Regions Financial Corp

New Purchases: AVUS, AVIG, AVDE, DFAE, DFAU, AVEM, QQQ, FSK, VZ,

AVUS, AVIG, AVDE, DFAE, DFAU, AVEM, QQQ, FSK, VZ, Added Positions: VCSH, ICSH, VOO, VONG, VTI, VEA, VWO, VXF, VXUS, BNDX, NRZ, T, VNQ, MGK, CVX,

VCSH, ICSH, VOO, VONG, VTI, VEA, VWO, VXF, VXUS, BNDX, NRZ, T, VNQ, MGK, CVX, Reduced Positions: SPAB, BSV, TT, VT, WMT,

SPAB, BSV, TT, VT, WMT, Sold Out: WAB, RF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Regions Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Applied Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Applied Capital LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Applied Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/applied+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,485 shares, 17.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 241,557 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 45,574 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 52,458 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 93,589 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $74.23, with an estimated average price of $72.55. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 27,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.2 and $49.27, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.708800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 23,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.84 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 10,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $28.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 68,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 95.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 34,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 311.02%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in New Residential Investment Corp by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Capital LLC sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12.

Applied Capital LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63.