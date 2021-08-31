Timber Point Alternative Income Fund Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Royce Value Tru

New Purchases: TLT, IAU,

TLT, IAU, Added Positions: AGG, DVY,

AGG, DVY, Reduced Positions: ANGL, USHY, SLV,

ANGL, USHY, SLV, Sold Out: RVT, VCSH, IWM, KRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Royce Value Trust Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timber Point Alternative Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, Timber Point Alternative Income Fund owns 13 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 20,000 shares, 27.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 400.00% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 15,000 shares, 19.33% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 9,000 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 30,000 shares, 14.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 20,000 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.22%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.62%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund sold out a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.98 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.