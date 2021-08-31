Timber Point Alternative Income Fund Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Royce Value Tru

- New Purchases: TLT, IAU,
- Added Positions: AGG, DVY,
- Reduced Positions: ANGL, USHY, SLV,
- Sold Out: RVT, VCSH, IWM, KRE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Timber Point Alternative Income Fund
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 20,000 shares, 27.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 400.00%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 15,000 shares, 19.33% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 9,000 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 30,000 shares, 14.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 20,000 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.22%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.62%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund sold out a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.98 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $18.81.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.
