360 Funds Buys JPMorgan Chase, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, General Mills Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Ford Motor Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

360 Funds Buys JPMorgan Chase, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, General Mills Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Ford Motor Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 360 Funds (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, General Mills Inc, General Dynamics Corp, AbbVie Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Ford Motor Co, Qualcomm Inc, Mercury General Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 360 Funds. As of 2021Q2, 360 Funds owns 10 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IMS Strategic Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ims+strategic+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IMS Strategic Income Fund
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,000 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 4,500 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. General Mills Inc (GIS) - 4,900 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 1,580 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 5,300 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.50%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

360 Funds initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.82%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

360 Funds initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

360 Funds initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.38%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

360 Funds initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $200.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.35%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

360 Funds initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.19%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

360 Funds initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.91 and $14.63, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

360 Funds added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

360 Funds added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

360 Funds added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

360 Funds sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

360 Funds sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

360 Funds sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

360 Funds sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: Mercury General Corp (MCY)

360 Funds sold out a holding in Mercury General Corp. The sale prices were between $57.88 and $67.87, with an estimated average price of $63.3.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

360 Funds sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of IMS Strategic Income Fund. Also check out:

1. IMS Strategic Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. IMS Strategic Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IMS Strategic Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IMS Strategic Income Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider