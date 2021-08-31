360 Funds Buys JPMorgan Chase, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, General Mills Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Ford Motor Co

- New Purchases: JPM, BMY, GIS, GD, ABBV, VLY, NYCB,
- Added Positions: VZ, CSCO, PDCO,
- Sold Out: T, CINF, F, QCOM, MCY, K, KMB,
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,000 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 4,500 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- General Mills Inc (GIS) - 4,900 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 1,580 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 5,300 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.50%
360 Funds initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.82%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
360 Funds initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
360 Funds initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.38%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
360 Funds initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $200.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.35%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
360 Funds initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.19%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
360 Funds initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.91 and $14.63, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
360 Funds added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
360 Funds added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)
360 Funds added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
360 Funds sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
360 Funds sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
360 Funds sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
360 Funds sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: Mercury General Corp (MCY)
360 Funds sold out a holding in Mercury General Corp. The sale prices were between $57.88 and $67.87, with an estimated average price of $63.3.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
360 Funds sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.
