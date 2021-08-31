Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on September 9, 2021

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods’ website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com

