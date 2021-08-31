Red River Bank Announces Planned Expansion into New Orleans, Louisiana; Hires Meghan Donelon as Market President

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Red River Bank Announces Planned Expansion into New Orleans, Louisiana; Hires Meghan Donelon as Market President

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

ALEXANDRIA, La., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank has announced its planned expansion into the New Orleans, Louisiana, market and has hired Meghan Donelon as its New Orleans market president.

A New Orleans native and Louisiana State University graduate, Meghan brings to the role a wealth of financial-services experience in large markets, most recently in Dallas, Texas, and more than a decade in the New Orleans metropolitan statistical area.

Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain, said, “Over the past few years, we have seen increased opportunities to develop banking relationships in New Orleans. We are eager to have Meghan lead the bank’s expansion into Louisiana’s largest market. Her community-banking mindset and vast experience in that region will be an asset to our organization and customers.”

“I am excited to lead the New Orleans expansion of the third-largest Louisiana-based bank,” stated Meghan. “Consumers and businesses alike will appreciate Red River Bank’s relationship-focused approach to banking, deep Louisiana experience, and commitment to supporting local communities. Our exceptional customer service is complemented by today’s digital technologies, enabling Red River Bank to offer customers a host of products and services to meet their financial needs.”

About Red River Bank
Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 26 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.

Contact:
Leigh Ann Purvis
Marketing Director
[email protected]
318-561-5903


Red-River-Bank.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment