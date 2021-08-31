R1 RCM to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at three upcoming investor conferences:



The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 2:00pm ET

The Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15 at 10:15am ET

The 2021 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27



A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. Replays will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

R1 RCM Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim

312.324.5476

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Natalie Joslin

678.585.1206

[email protected]