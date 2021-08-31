Logo
Entergy Texas President & CEO, Sallie Rainer, Announces Retirement After 37 Years With Entergy; Viamontes Named New Leader

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 31, 2021

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sallie Rainer, president and CEO of Entergy Texas Inc., will be retiring effective November 14, 2021, after more than 37 years with the company, Entergy announced today. Rainer, who assumed her current position in 2012, is responsible for the company's customer service, resource planning, economic development, charitable contributions, regulatory and governmental affairs, and financial performance of Entergy's Texas service territory.

entergy_corporation_logo.jpg

"With her focus on improving our customer service and regulatory relationships in Texas, Sallie has been a champion for enhancing the lives of our Texas customers," said Rod West, group president, utility operations. "From her charitable and community efforts to leading the modernization of our generation fleet with the construction of the Montgomery County Power Station, Sallie was dedicated to creating outcomes that benefitted southeast Texas. Her friendship and commitment to helping our key stakeholders will be sorely missed, and we thank her for her invaluable contributions to the Entergy family."

Under Rainer's leadership, Entergy Texas has executed a robust capital plan to modernize infrastructure and strengthen reliability, including more than $2 billion in new generation, transmission and distribution assets. Completed in 2018, the Montgomery County Power Station is the company's first power plant in Texas since 1979. Entergy Texas has been recognized three times by JD Power & Associates as the top midsized utility brand across the Southeast, and customer rates have been among the lowest in the nation under Rainer's tenure.

"It's been a privilege and the highlight of my career to serve southeast Texas in this role," said Rainer. "I am grateful and humbled by the excellent work of the men and women who provide electric service to our Texas customers, and I know their outstanding work along with Eli's experience and leadership will be the right combination going forward."

Rainer joined Entergy in 1984 in the generation planning department working in various long-term planning roles. In 1997, she joined the energy management organization in The Woodlands, and in 2005, she was named director of regulatory affairs and energy settlements. Prior to joining Entergy Texas as president, she served as vice president, federal policy where she led the company's effort to join the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

Viamontes to lead Entergy Texas

Replacing Rainer is Eliecer "Eli" Viamontes, who currently serves as vice president of utility distribution operations. Viamontes is an 18-year industry veteran who has spent the bulk of his career focused on grid modernization, improving reliability, developing customer solutions and storm response. While at NextEra Energy's subsidiary, Florida Power & Light, he served as incident commander during Hurricane Irma overseeing 3,000 personnel consisting of lineworkers, line clearing professionals and logistics personnel.

"Eli's wide array of industry experience and keen focus on our customers make him the right choice to lead our Texas utility into the future," said West. "Throughout his career, Eli has provided an important voice for customers and solutions that solve complicated matters. His insights and understanding into the needs of our customers will benefit all of our stakeholders as he helps us create the premier utility."

During Viamontes' nearly 17 years at FPL, his experience included reliability engineering, operations and vegetation management, customer and employee experience, enterprise strategic initiatives, and key and governmental accounts. Prior to joining Entergy, he served as NextEra Energy's senior director of labor relations and corporate safety.

"I've become very familiar with our Texas territory and the men and women of Entergy who work in the Lone Star State," said Viamontes. "I look forward to partnering with them and all of our stakeholders to build on the progress started by Sallie to improve the lives of our Texas customers through safety, reliability, philanthropic and economic development programs."

Viamontes joined Entergy in January 2020 as vice president of utility distribution operations. In this role, he led a team of 2,300 employees in Entergy's five utility companies focused on the safe, reliable and customer-centric delivery of electricity across the company's distribution system including leading storm restoration efforts during last year's record-setting season.

Viamontes has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a master of business administration from Florida International University. He also attended the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. He is a licensed engineer and a certified six sigma black belt. Viamontes and his family will reside in The Woodlands, TX.

A replacement for Viamontes' current position will be named at a future date.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 473,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees.

entergy.com
facebook.com/Entergy
Twitter: @Entergy

favicon.png?sn=DA92396&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-texas-president--ceo-sallie-rainer-announces-retirement-after-37-years-with-entergy-viamontes-named-new-leader-301366657.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA92396&Transmission_Id=202108311702PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA92396&DateId=20210831
