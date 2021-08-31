US Indexes Post Gains for August

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,360.73 on Tuesday with a loss of 39.11 points or -0.11%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,522.68 for a loss of 6.11 points or -0.13%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 15,259.24 for a loss of 6.65 points or -0.04%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 16.48 for a gain of 0.29 points or 1.79%.

For the month of August, the Nasdaq gained 4.0%, the S&P 500 gained 2.9% and the Dow Jones gained 1.19%. For the year, the S&P 500 has a gain of 20.4%, the Nasdaq is up 18.4% and the Dow Jones has a gain of 15.5%.

Tuesday’s market movers

U.S. stocks traded lower Tuesday, but still ended the month of August with gains. The Nasdaq led the major indexes for the month with a gain of 4.0%.

On Tuesday, investors were somewhat cautious, looking ahead to the August employment report. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index showed a steep drop, falling to 113.8 in August from 125.1. Concerns about the Covid-19 delta variant were also among headlines.

August Month in Review

The Biden administration got support from the auto industry for electric vehicles sales to reach approximately 50% by the end of the decade.

A $3.5 trillion budget package was passed and a vote on an infrastructure bill is estimated for the end of September.

Inflation numbers continued to climb.

Jerome Powell said tapering of asset purchases could start before the end of the year, but there may be no changes to the federal funds rate.

The Taliban returned to power with U.S. forces removed from Afghanistan.

Retail sales fell 1.1% for July 2021.

Existing home sales in the U.S. were up 2% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million.

Gross domestic product showed an annualized growth rate of 6.6% through the second quarter.

The second-quarter earnings season came to an end with reporting from retailers Walmart ( WMT , Financial), Home Depot ( HD , Financial), Lowe’s ( LOW , Financial), Target ( TGT , Financial) and more.

Financial), Home Depot ( Financial), Lowe’s ( Financial), Target ( Financial) and more. FactSet data is showing a second-quarter earnings growth rate of 89% year over year for S&P 500 companies.

Other News Tuesday

The S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 2% in June and 19.1% year over year.

The FHFA House Price Index showed an increase of 1.6% in June and 18.8% year over year.

The Chicago PMI fell to 66.8 in August from 73.4.

Earnings announcements: Zoom Video Communications ( ZM , Financial), H&R Block ( HRB , Financial), CrowdStrike ( CRWD , Financial) and NetEase ( NTES , Financial).

Financial), H&R Block ( Financial), CrowdStrike ( Financial) and NetEase ( Financial). South Korea passed a bill to manage Apple ( AAPL , Financial) and Alphabet ( GOOG , Financial) app store payments.

Financial) and Alphabet ( Financial) app store payments. The Treasury held an auction for 21-day bills at a rate of 0.040%.

Across the Board Tuesday

Sector funds leading gains for the day included the Global X Cannabis ETF ( POTX , Financial) with a gain of 2.35%, the Global X Social Media ETF ( SOCL , Financial) with a gain of 2.15%, and the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF ( GAMR , Financial) with a gain of 0.81%.

Financial) with a gain of 2.35%, the Global X Social Media ETF ( Financial) with a gain of 2.15%, and the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF ( Financial) with a gain of 0.81%. Towerstream Corp. ( TWER , Financial) climbed 75%.

Financial) climbed 75%. NetEase Inc ( NTES , Financial) gained 8.7%.

Financial) gained 8.7%. The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.307%.

Small-cap stocks Tuesday

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,273.77 for a gain of 7.78 points or 0.34%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,366.73 for a gain of 0.14 points or 0.010%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,343.12 for a gain of 20.82 points or 0.14%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,206.03 for a gain of 5.09 points or 0.05%.

Other notable indexes Tuesday

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,753.16 for a loss of 7.33 points or -0.27%; the S&P 100 at 2,079.17 for a loss of 3.83 points or -0.18%; the Nasdaq 100 at 15,582.51 for a loss of 22.58 points or -0.14%; the Russell 3000 at 2,682.85 for a loss of 4.06 points or -0.15%; the Russell 1000 at 2,537.31 for a loss of 4.70 points or -0.18%; the Wilshire 5000 at 47,032.22 for a loss of 51.39 points or -0.11%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 846.97 for a gain of 1.88 points or 0.22%.