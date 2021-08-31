US Indexes Post Gains for August

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,360.73 on Tuesday with a loss of 39.11 points or -0.11%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,522.68 for a loss of 6.11 points or -0.13%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 15,259.24 for a loss of 6.65 points or -0.04%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 16.48 for a gain of 0.29 points or 1.79%.
For the month of August, the Nasdaq gained 4.0%, the S&P 500 gained 2.9% and the Dow Jones gained 1.19%. For the year, the S&P 500 has a gain of 20.4%, the Nasdaq is up 18.4% and the Dow Jones has a gain of 15.5%.
Tuesday’s market movers
U.S. stocks traded lower Tuesday, but still ended the month of August with gains. The Nasdaq led the major indexes for the month with a gain of 4.0%.
On Tuesday, investors were somewhat cautious, looking ahead to the August employment report. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index showed a steep drop, falling to 113.8 in August from 125.1. Concerns about the Covid-19 delta variant were also among headlines.
August Month in Review
- The Biden administration got support from the auto industry for electric vehicles sales to reach approximately 50% by the end of the decade.
- A $3.5 trillion budget package was passed and a vote on an infrastructure bill is estimated for the end of September.
- Inflation numbers continued to climb.
- Jerome Powell said tapering of asset purchases could start before the end of the year, but there may be no changes to the federal funds rate.
- The Taliban returned to power with U.S. forces removed from Afghanistan.
- Retail sales fell 1.1% for July 2021.
- Existing home sales in the U.S. were up 2% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million.
- Gross domestic product showed an annualized growth rate of 6.6% through the second quarter.
- The second-quarter earnings season came to an end with reporting from retailers Walmart (WMT, Financial), Home Depot (HD, Financial), Lowe’s (LOW, Financial), Target (TGT, Financial) and more.
- FactSet data is showing a second-quarter earnings growth rate of 89% year over year for S&P 500 companies.
Other News Tuesday
- The S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 2% in June and 19.1% year over year.
- The FHFA House Price Index showed an increase of 1.6% in June and 18.8% year over year.
- The Chicago PMI fell to 66.8 in August from 73.4.
- Earnings announcements: Zoom Video Communications (ZM, Financial), H&R Block (HRB, Financial), CrowdStrike (CRWD, Financial) and NetEase (NTES, Financial).
- South Korea passed a bill to manage Apple (AAPL, Financial) and Alphabet (GOOG, Financial) app store payments.
- The Treasury held an auction for 21-day bills at a rate of 0.040%.
Across the Board Tuesday
- Sector funds leading gains for the day included the Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX, Financial) with a gain of 2.35%, the Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL, Financial) with a gain of 2.15%, and the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR, Financial) with a gain of 0.81%.
- Towerstream Corp. (TWER, Financial) climbed 75%.
- NetEase Inc (NTES, Financial) gained 8.7%.
- The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.307%.
Small-cap stocks Tuesday
In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,273.77 for a gain of 7.78 points or 0.34%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,366.73 for a gain of 0.14 points or 0.010%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,343.12 for a gain of 20.82 points or 0.14%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,206.03 for a gain of 5.09 points or 0.05%.
Other notable indexes Tuesday
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,753.16 for a loss of 7.33 points or -0.27%; the S&P 100 at 2,079.17 for a loss of 3.83 points or -0.18%; the Nasdaq 100 at 15,582.51 for a loss of 22.58 points or -0.14%; the Russell 3000 at 2,682.85 for a loss of 4.06 points or -0.15%; the Russell 1000 at 2,537.31 for a loss of 4.70 points or -0.18%; the Wilshire 5000 at 47,032.22 for a loss of 51.39 points or -0.11%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 846.97 for a gain of 1.88 points or 0.22%.
