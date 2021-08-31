Goldentree Asset Management Lp Buys Valaris, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Noble Corp, Sells California Resources Corp, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Denbury Inc

- New Purchases: VAL, FYBR, NE, BLDR, FL, ETRN, AER, M, SPG, ARNC, QRTEA, LILAK, RAAC,
- Added Positions: COMM, EWZ, NRG, CMCSA, VOD, OMF, FOXA, FCX, TECK,
- Reduced Positions: CRC, EGLE, DEN, RDN, SLM, THRY, BHC, CPNG, CHK, EWW, BERY,
- Sold Out: VST, ATUS, EZA, EIX, RSX, EWY, INDA, EEM, ODP,
For the details of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldentree+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 13,825,162 shares, 18.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.37%
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 8,166,761 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%
- Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 7,245,499 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 5,665,025 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 3,457,124 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.71%
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.31%. The holding were 7,245,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 5,665,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Noble Corp (NE)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 3,408,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 1,198,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.48 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $56.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 622,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 3,380,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 4,323,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 216.63%. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,169,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 104.45%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 939,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 164.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 854,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Fox Corp by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 846,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF. The sale prices were between $48.3 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $50.69.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.41.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:
1. GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment