Ab Bond Fund, Inc. Buys Gulfport Energy Corp

Investment company Ab Bond Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Gulfport Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ab Bond Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ab Bond Fund, Inc. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of AB Limited Duration High Income Portfolio. Also check out:
1. AB Limited Duration High Income Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. AB Limited Duration High Income Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AB Limited Duration High Income Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AB Limited Duration High Income Portfolio keeps buying
- New Purchases: GPOR,
For the details of AB Limited Duration High Income Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ab+limited+duration+high+income+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AB Limited Duration High Income Portfolio
- Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) - 4,434 shares, 40.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 2,433 shares, 26.67% of the total portfolio.
- Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 3,453 shares, 23.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 3,453 shares, 23.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ab Bond Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.96%. The holding were 4,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of AB Limited Duration High Income Portfolio. Also check out:
1. AB Limited Duration High Income Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. AB Limited Duration High Income Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AB Limited Duration High Income Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AB Limited Duration High Income Portfolio keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment