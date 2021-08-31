Hycroft to Present at the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek and Denver Gold Forum Americas Conferences

PR Newswire
DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021
DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Diane Garrett, President & CEO, will be attending and presenting at two upcoming industry conferences in September: the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek from September 8th to 11th, 2021; and the Denver Gold Forum Americas from September 12th to 15th, 2021.
The Hycroft corporate presentations will be webcast, at the dates and times listed below and will also be available on our website:
Precious Metals Summit – Beaver Creek
Date: September 9, 2021
Time: 11:00 am MT / 1:00 pm ET
Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/preciousmetals3/hymc/ OR www.hycroftmining.com
Denver Gold Forum Americas 2021
Date: September 13, 2021
Time: 1:20 pm MT / 3:20 pm ET
Webcast link: Please see our website www.hycroftmining.com
