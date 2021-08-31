Vivint Introduces Daniel Garen as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer

Vivint+Smart+Home%2C+Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that Daniel Garen has been named Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer for the organization. In his role, Garen will be responsible for upholding Vivint’s strong culture of corporate compliance as well as implementing new systems to ensure policies are being enforced across the business. Garen will report to Vivint’s Board of Directors and to its CEO, David Bywater.

Garen brings more than two decades of experience in compliance to Vivint. He joins the company from DLA Piper, where he developed and implemented best-in-class compliance and risk management strategies at public and private companies around the world. As a technology compliance lawyer, Garen has a long track record of success creating, implementing and managing compliance programs for Danaher Corporation, Wright Medical Technology, Siemens Medical Solutions and Bayer Healthcare, among others.

“As Vivint moves into its next chapter of growth, Daniel will be instrumental in guiding our ethics and compliance efforts and ensuring they align with our business objectives,” said Vivint CEO David Bywater. “His level of experience and understanding of Vivint's unique needs and challenges will make him a valuable asset to the company’s future.”

Garen will implement his unique approach at Vivint, which includes using quantitative analytics and process optimization to help the company mitigate risk and streamline business workflows.

“I’m excited to join Vivint at this stage of its evolution,” said Garen. “The company has a great history of growth and innovation, and I look forward to building upon its dedication to ethics and regulatory compliance.”

Garen attended Loyola University Chicago School of Law, where he earned a Juris Doctor and a Master of Laws. He is a member of the American Bar Association, the Federal Supreme Court Bar and the bar for Illinois and the District of Columbia.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

