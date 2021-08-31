Cardax Refocuses on ZanthoSyn® Consumer Health Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cardax Refocuses on ZanthoSyn® Consumer Health Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company focusing on consumer revenue growth with reduced cost structure

Pharmaceutical assets may be monetized through licensing or sale

Other strategic alternatives under consideration

Board of Directors restructured in connection with new strategy

PR Newswire

HONOLULU, Aug. 31, 2021

HONOLULU, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardax, Inc., announced today that it is refocusing its business strategy on its astaxanthin dietary supplement ZanthoSyn® for consumer health. The Company aims to rebuild consumer sales with a reduced corporate cost structure to improve operating cash flow and achieve profitability.

While Cardax also believes in the value of its pharmaceutical program, attempts to finance its continued development have been unsuccessful to date. The Company may seek to monetize its pharmaceutical assets through licensing or sale and is engaged in discussions with third parties around this strategy. Other strategic alternatives are also under consideration.

The Company also announced today the restructuring of its Board of Directors, in connection with this refocused business strategy. George W. Bickerstaff, III, Terence A. Kelly, Ph.D., Michele Galen, Elona Kogan, and Makarand Jawadekar, Ph.D., have resigned effective immediately from the Board of Directors. The former directors are supportive of the corporate refocus, and their departures are not the result of any disagreements with the Company regarding its operations, policies, or practices. David G. Watumull, Cardax Chief Executive Officer and Director, has been appointed Chairman and serves as the Company's sole director. The Company may seek additional directors with consumer health expertise.

As recently reported, the Company suspended its public reporting obligations to decrease legal fees, accounting costs, and management time, which are being reallocated to advancing the Company's core business strategy. In connection with such action, Cardax Chief Financial Officer, John B. Russell, an independent contractor previously engaged to support the Company's public reporting obligations, has resigned effective immediately to reduce corporate overhead. Mr. Russell's departure is not the result of any disagreement with the Company regarding its operations, policies, or practices. Cardax Chief Operating Officer, David M. Watumull, has assumed the additional role of Chief Financial Officer.

The Company has also reduced its employee headcount and implemented other cost-saving measures to support the refocused business strategy.

"After careful consideration, we believe this refocused strategic direction provides the most efficient path to value creation and is in the best interests of our stakeholders," said David G. Watumull, Cardax Chairman and CEO. "We wholeheartedly thank our departing Board members and other former personnel for their years of dedicated service and insightful contributions. We will miss working with them."

The Company notes that this press release contains certain forward-looking statements and can provide no assurance about future results, as further described in the Safe Harbor section below. In addition, due to the Company's recent decision to voluntarily suspend public reporting obligations, the Company will no longer file periodic and current reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cardax

Cardax is a consumer health company focused on marketing ZanthoSyn®, a physician recommended astaxanthin dietary supplement for inflammatory health.* The Company previously focused on development of pharmaceuticals for diseases driven by inflammation. The Company may seek to monetize CDX-101, the Company's pre-clinical pharmaceutical candidate for cardiovascular inflammation and dyslipidemia, and CDX-301, the Company's pre-clinical pharmaceutical candidate for macular degeneration.

Media and Investors
David G. Watumull
Chairman and CEO
1-808-457-1400
[email protected]

Safe Harbor

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of our company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, including without limitation the effects that COVID-19 may have on our financing, sales, or any other aspect of our business, financial condition, or results of operations. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. There can be no assurance that the corporate objectives discussed in this release, including but not limited to our consumer health business strategy, pharmaceutical asset monetization, or any other potential strategic alternatives, will be successful. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations or beliefs include, without limitation, the risks previously discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Cardax_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA92233&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardax-refocuses-on-zanthosyn-consumer-health-business-301366580.html

SOURCE Cardax, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA92233&Transmission_Id=202108311700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA92233&DateId=20210831
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment