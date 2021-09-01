Startek to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Startek, Inc. ( NYSE:SRT, Financial) ("Startek" or the "Company"), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, will present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, held virtually Sept. 8-9, 2021.

Startek's management is scheduled to present Thursday, Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek's global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Investor Relations

Giuseppe Montefinese

Startek

+1 732-890-8929

[email protected]

Cody Cree or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE: Startek, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/662193/Startek-to-Present-at-the-10th-Annual-Gateway-Conference-on-September-9-2021



