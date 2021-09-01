National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") and Asia Pacific, today announced that the senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and will be available for 1x1 investor meetings during these conferences:

NBF 9 th Annual Energy Conference on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 (virtual);

Annual Energy Conference on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 (virtual); Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 (virtual & in-person) - Sherif Foda, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NESR, will present on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11:30am ET; and

Peters & Co. Limited 25th Annual Energy Conference from Tuesday, September 14, 2021, through Thursday, September 16, 2021 (in-person).

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and more efficient manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids, and Rig Services.

For inquiries regarding NESR, please contact:

Blake Gendron

National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

832-925-3777

[email protected]

