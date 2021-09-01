Logo
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kubota Corporation has formed a strategic partnership with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to accelerate its ongoing digital transformation by evolving its business model to further contribute to solutions for food, water, and environmental sustainability.

Kubota has set forth a long-term vision called Global Major Brand 2030 (GMB2030), which defines the role that Kubota should play and the guidelines it should follow to help solve societal and environmental challenges. Kubota and Accenture will design and implement solutions to enhance the productivity and safety of food, promote circularity of water resources and waste, as well as the improvement of urban and living environments, as prioritized in the GMB2030 vision.

The partnership will create a platform to drive value for Kubota both locally and globally by incorporating services that combine Accenture's leading-edge digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and the internet of things, with Kubota's sustainable businesses.

Both companies will focus on promoting the three initiatives below.

  • Co-creation of innovative sustainability solutions applying digital transformation: Since its founding in 1890, Kubota has been helping solve social issues. By combining Accenture's digital transformation expertise and experience with Kubota's business and industry domains, the companies will be able to create new solutions and innovations related to food, water, and environmental sustainability.
  • Implementation of group-wide digital transformation, along with related infrastructure and human resources development: The Kubota Group, which does business in more than 120 countries, is planning to broadly implement digital transformation measures. This strategic partnership will include the creation of a service platform that supports the rapid implementation of these measures and allows the centralized management and use of diverse data held across the group. Additionally, using Accenture’s talent development capabilities and programs, Kubota will enhance the digital skillsets of its employees to drive future digital transformations.
  • Creation of a secure and flexible system to support Kubota’s business globally: Accenture will review more than 200 of Kubota’s legacy information technology systems and help modernize, replace or migrate select applications to Microsoft Azure cloud. In addition, Accenture will further strengthen Kubota’s global computer security incident response team to help them respond quickly to security risks. The resulting system environment will support business growth with an effective balance of proactive and defensive capabilities.

Yuichi Kitao, president and representative director of Kubota Corporation, said, “Since its founding, Kubota's mission has been to contribute to society in the fields of food, water, and the environment, which are indispensable for the survival of human beings, and to support the future of the earth and its people. Based on this mission, we will continue to protect the environment of this beautiful earth as we support greater abundance in people’s lives as an ‘Essentials Innovator for Supporting Life,’ committed to a prosperous society and cycle of nature. This digital transformation is one of the essential business foundations to achieve this goal, and we see this partnership with Accenture as a major step in this direction.”

Atsushi Egawa, market unit lead in Japan for Accenture, said, “We believe that to realize a better future for all, we must embrace change and work in new ways to address the unprecedented challenges the world is facing by seeking value for all stakeholders. By leveraging data analytics, the cloud, artificial intelligence, and industry knowledge, we can create a tailor-made platform that will help Kubota achieve its sustainability goals — something that will have a meaningful impact on all of us together.”

About Kubota Corporation
In food, water, and the environment area, the Kubota Group promises to continue supporting the prosperous life of humans while protecting the environment of this beautiful earth.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005906/en/

