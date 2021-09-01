Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer of Cinedigm, to Moderate Fireside Chat with Laura Martin & Michael Pachter at the 2021 OTT X Fall Summit

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Join industry leading OTT channels and networks, digital retailers, MVPDs, platforms, content providers, and service and technology providers engaged in the distribution of entertainment content to the consumer through TVOD, SVOD, AVOD & FAST for two days of insightful conference programming, business exchanges & networking opportunities.

What: 2021 OTT X Fall Summit - Keynote Fireside Chat with Laura Martin & Michael Pachter (Moderated by Erick Opeka)

When: Wednesday, September 1 at 10:10 AM PST

Where: Skirball Cultural Center - Taper Courtyard

2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Who: Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer, Cinedigm

Laura Martin, Senior Analyst, CFA CMT Needham & Company

Michael Pachter, Research Analyst Wedbush Securities

Why: Leaders of OTT channels and networks, digital retailers, MVPDs, platforms, content providers, and service and technology providers will gather for both a buyer-seller market and for an exchange of knowledge and thought leadership.

For more information visit https://www.ottxsummit.org/home

