Highbridge Capital Management Llc Buys Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells , Desktop Metal Inc, DraftKings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Highbridge Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp, sells , Desktop Metal Inc, DraftKings Inc, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, Assertio Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highbridge Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Highbridge Capital Management Llc owns 185 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highbridge+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 290,713 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.89%
  2. GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 991,428 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
  3. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 1,203,821 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.25%
  4. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU) - 1,066,500 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 987,082 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.33%
New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,066,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCT)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 2,962,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,265,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (EPHY)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,248,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hudson Executive Investment Corp III (HIII)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,124,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,068,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 128.33%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 987,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp (SOAC)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp by 257.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,818,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Marketwise Inc by 125.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,759,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp by 849.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 861,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 106,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CCX)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

Sold Out: Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Assertio Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.48 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $1.95.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Reduced: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 34.04%. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Highbridge Capital Management Llc still held 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
