Highbridge Capital Management Llc Buys Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells , Desktop Metal Inc, DraftKings Inc

- New Purchases: AQNU, TWCT, CVII, EPHY, HIII, SPAQ, SPAQ, HYMC, OWL, NAAC, AAQC, MACQ, ADER, NSTB, NXU, CFIV, FMIV, CONX, JWSM, APGB, CFV, PICC, AMR, ACII, CFVI, TRONU, GACQU, VII, HCII, CCVI, GWAC, CCAC, THCA, CFFE, FRXB, SPKB, NSTD, ENFA, ACTD, FZT, GIWWU, RMGC, ETAC, COOL, GTPB, TMTS, ENVI, ENVI, UGIC, GSEV, ATMR, FTVIU, ASZ, EOCW.U, RAMMU, JUGGU, GGPI, GSQB.U, PANA, LGV, HCNEU, TBPH, AMYT, NSTC, GFOR.U, VPCB, SHQAU, GIIX, MCMJ, ATAQ, PMVC, CHMA, FORE, CFAC, LNFA, YSAC, RONI.U, CBRL, ERES, LCAP, CHPM, QELL, LITTU, BSN, ENPC, VCVC, DFNS, NLITU, LVOX, CLIM, GTPA, UPH,
- Added Positions: VIAC, SOAC, MKTW, KKR, DHR, ACEV, BDX, CAP, SRSA,
- Reduced Positions: QTNT, BKNG, SVAC, VLDR, GSAH,
- Sold Out: CCX, DM, DKNG, HEC, ASRT, CHPT, CHPT, EVBG, BAND, CRSA, CFRX, TWTR,
These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 290,713 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.89%
- GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 991,428 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 1,203,821 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.25%
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU) - 1,066,500 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 987,082 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.33%
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,066,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCT)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 2,962,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,265,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (EPHY)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,248,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hudson Executive Investment Corp III (HIII)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,124,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,068,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 128.33%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 987,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp (SOAC)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp by 257.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,818,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Marketwise Inc by 125.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,759,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp by 849.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 861,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 106,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CCX)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.Sold Out: Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Assertio Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.48 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $1.95.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.Reduced: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 34.04%. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Highbridge Capital Management Llc still held 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.
