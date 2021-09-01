Walmart Responds to Continued Growth by Hiring 20,000 Additional Supply Chain Associates

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walmart Responds to Continued Growth by Hiring 20,000 Additional Supply Chain Associates

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

By Joe Metzger, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Operations, Walmart U.S. and Karisa Sprague, Senior Vice President, People, Supply Chain, Walmart U.S.

As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today’s customers, having a robust supply chain is more important than ever. That’s why we’re excited to announce that our team is growing.

We released+FY22+Q2+earnings+last+week, and they revealed just how much Walmart has grown over the past year we had another strong quarter. Innovation across all areas of the business had a huge impact on our growth, and earlier this year, we shared plans to roll out high-tech automation systems to our facilities in addition to high-tech+grocery+distribution+centers.

In order to support that growth, we’re planning to hire 20,000 new associates across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers (DCs), fulfillment centers (FCs) and transportation offices. Next week we’re holding special hiring events on Sept. 8 - 9 to attract the best and brightest candidates in all our supply chain locations. We’ll be filling a wide range of roles, including order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. These positions will be permanent roles and will be offered in both full-and part-time capacities.

We know that offering competitive pay is essential in order to build a network for the future. The average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour.

At Walmart, what starts as a job has the potential to lead to a limitless and rewarding career. Whether you’re new to the workforce or you’re looking for a fresh start, this is the place to continue your professional journey. After all, the majority of our managers started their careers in roles such as an order filler, and now have responsibility for leading a team of associates to ensure goods are received and shipped to stores and customers with the highest quality and service levels.

“It means the world when you have a caring group of people to work with, who truly care. Your job becomes more than just getting a paycheck – it becomes a career. And, there’s opportunity here to learn from the ground up and add to the culture by putting your own special twist on being a part of a team.”

- Angie Baecke, General Manager of FC 7520 in Plainfield, Indiana

We know that financial stability, health benefits, family support and career development opportunities are all critical factors to weigh when considering a job, and we aim not to just meet but exceed our associates’ expectations on each of these fronts. Every item on our store shelves and in our online inventory is there because of the combined efforts of our associates working in more than 250 supply chain facilities across the country.

To help associates gain the experiences and skills needed for success in the jobs of today and tomorrow, Walmart has invested in associate development and growth opportunities, including opening six new Walmart+Academies to support the supply chain business. Walmart Academies immerse associates in a training program that allows them to receive both classroom and DC/FC floor training in specialized supply chain skills and soft skills like leadership, communications and change management. In FY21, we trained approximately 5,900 associates via the Walmart U.S. Supply Chain Academy, including in-person and virtual trainings.

In addition to job-focused training at Walmart Academies, we also encourage associates to pursue further education with Live Better U. This year, Walmart announced that it would pay 100%25+of+the+cost+of+tuition+and+books+for+Live+Better+U – allowing Supply Chain associates to achieve bachelor’s degrees debt-free.

And finally, we prioritize the health and wellness of our associates and their families. Medical coverage starts at $30.50 per pay period – approximately one-third less than the average premium employees pay at other companies. That’s in addition to maternity and paternal benefits, emotional+well-being+benefits, healthcare+tailored+to+the+LBGTQ%2B+community and veteran+and+military+spouse+support. We are also offering our field-based associates – including supply chain – a $150 cash bonus for getting the COVID-19 vaccination. New associates who get vaccinated before October 4, or who were already vaccinated prior to their hire date, are eligible for the bonus.

For our supply chain to continue expanding, innovating and improving our customer service, we need a strong, dynamic team leading it. We’re excited to meet the new associates who are going to join our team.

Visit careers.walmart.com for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210831006072r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831006072/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment