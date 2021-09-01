Logo
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical Development

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2021

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), the Bladder Cancer Company, today announced the appointment of Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical Development, effective September 1st, 2021.

Mr. Neijber brings over 25 years of substantial experience in the uro-oncology area and successful leadership in the pharmaceutical industry. He has had global and regional assignments, both in the U.S. and Europe, within Clinical R&D and Medical Affairs, having worked for Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Allergan, and Ferring, where he held a similar global Medical Affairs leadership role as V.P., Global Therapeutic Area Head Uro-Oncology. Most recently he led Medical Affairs for Novartis in the Nordics.

Anders completed his MD and PhD from Karolinska University, is a board-certified urologist, and also holds an MBA from Western Michigan University. He held an Assistant Professor position at the Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Jersey.

In his new position, Anders Neijber will be a member of the Photocure Executive Leadership Team.

"I am very pleased to welcome Anders Neijber to the Management Team of Photocure. I look forward to his leadership leveraging his deep knowledge in the field of Urology and experience in leading a Global Medical Affairs strategy. I believe having Anders in this strategic position will help us achieve our vision of leading change in bladder cancer," says Dan Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer of Photocure.

Note to editors:

All trademarks mentioned in this release are protected by law and are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA

About Photocure ASA:

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, and www.cysview.com.

For further information, please contact:

Dan Schneider
President and CEO
Photocure ASA
Email: [email protected]

Erik Dahl
CFO
Photocure ASA
Tel: +4745055000
Email: [email protected]

David Moskowitz
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 202 280 0888
Email: [email protected]

Media and IR enquiries:

Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Tel: +47 91540000
Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-appoints-anders-neijber-as-vice-president--global-medical-affairs-and-clinical-development,c3407187

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO93007&sd=2021-09-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/photocure-appoints-anders-neijber-as-vice-president-global-medical-affairs-and-clinical-development-301366901.html

SOURCE Photocure

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO93007&Transmission_Id=202109010200PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO93007&DateId=20210901
