Delic Announces Alyson Charles, Shaman and Best-Selling Author to Keynote at The World's Premiere Psychedelic and Wellness Event: Meet Delic, November 6-7, 2021

Meet Delic, a revolutionary, two-day immersive edutainment experience for the world's leading psychedelic and wellness thought and business leaders will take place at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Delic Holdings Corp. ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), the leading psychedelic wellness platform, today announced that Alyson Charles will serve as one of the keynote speakers at Meet Delic the world's premiere psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, business and thought leaders.

Renowned Shaman, Best-Selling Author of 'Animal Power,' and Host of Ceremony Circle Podcast, Alyson Charles, went from being a national champion athlete, top-rated radio host and national daytime television talk show host, to aligning with her calling as a Shaman after a traumatic moment provided her awakening. Since then, her ability to share ancient sacred wisdom and divine energy has allowed her to be a powerful catalyst for change that ignites a global phenomenon. Forbes has called her both "a leading Shaman for expanding others into their full gifts and power" and "a full-fledged guide into your psyche," Oprah Magazine named Alyson's guided Shamanic journey "a top meditation to try," Huffington Post championed her as "a top limit-breaking female founder," Dazed Magazine named her "one of the top seven wellness accounts on Instagram" and Marie Claire Magazine selected her as the cover story and "the next big thing."

"With so many people feeling a pull toward psychedelics, having education-based events with diversity and unity like Meet Delic are more important than ever," said Alyson Charles. "I'm so excited to be able to share my deep reverence, teachings and personal experiences of my devotion and calling to Shamanism."

Charles' keynote appearance, Surrender & Integration: Creating Soul and Plant Spirit Alignment to Master the Journey, will discuss connecting to one's full Divine power and spiritual gifts. Her presentation will cover how working with psychedelics is not something to be forced or taken lightly, but rather a potential process to open oneself up to with sacredness and to heed only when a genuine call to enters in. It's a deep journey of learning to trust in oneself and Divine timing.

"Alyson brings an incredibly powerful and personal story to the journey we all must go through to connect with ourselves and how psychedelics can be powerful tools along the way," said Delic co-founder, Jackee Stang. "I'm excited for her to share more with our diverse audience of psychonauts, business leaders, entrepreneurs and those brand new to psychedelic wellness."

Meet Delic will feature dancers, music, 3D mapping, new technologies and research, thought-provoking presentations and the world's largest psychedelic business expo.

Tickets are now available for the two-day experience. For more information please visit, meetdelic.com. Follow us on @meetdelic on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Tickets available now.

Meet Delic is a subsidiary of Delic, which is focused on bringing psychedelic wellness to the mainstream. The company does this through an umbrella of related owned and operated businesses to support scaling the impact and reach of treatment, including 1) trusted media and e-commerce platforms and in-person events like Meet Delic to market the services directly to patients and consumers and gain data, 2) a licensed lab to develop IP, R&D and innovative high quality and safe product lines and 3) the largest and most accessible network of physical clinics to administer effective treatments.

About Meet Delic

Meet Delic is the world's premier psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. Held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential entertainment complex in the heart of Las Vegas, the exciting two-day event features industry entrepreneurs, consumers, psychonauts and leading voices in research and science. Meet Delic is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, health and wellness and culture, how to start or grow your business, connect with likeminded visionaries, enjoy fun social activities, and experience the acceleration of this worldwide movement.

About Delic Corp.

Delic is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio, Delic Labs the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Meet Delic the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

