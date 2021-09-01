Logitech Expands Commitment to Enterprise, Launches New Wireless Technology Logi Bolt

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI), the industry-leading provider of consumer electronics, announced the expansion of its enterprise business offerings to include individual work setup solutions in addition to existing, industry-leading meeting room video conferencing technologies to meet the evolving needs of today’s enterprise IT – from the hybrid workplace to global connectivity – to enhance the overall employee experience. Powering this expansion is the introduction of Logi Bolt, a new high-performance, secure wireless technology offering that provides a solution to key imperatives for enterprise IT – secure wireless connection, robust wireless signal and cross-platform compatibility for mice and keyboards. Logitech is bringing Logi Bolt to the enterprise on a global scale to drive enhanced productivity.

“For decades, consumers have trusted Logitech to deliver products that help them create, communicate, work and learn at home and on-the-go. Now we look to expand that expertise to employers and offer a stellar employee experience as they evolve their requirements in a rapidly changing landscape,” said Joseph Mingori, GM of B2B for Creativity and Productivity at Logitech. “We have redefined our enterprise offering to support individual work setup solutions on a global scale while launching our new, wireless technology solution – Logi Bolt – enabling secure and robust connections to meet today’s evolving business needs. These offerings prioritize the needs of enterprise IT to keep their diverse workforces productive, collaborative and secure no matter where they work.”

Logitech engineered Logi Bolt to conquer IT challenges that can emerge whether users occupy the office or work remotely.

Security : Delivers a secure level of wireless connectivity for wireless peripheral connectivity for Logitech mice and keyboards with Bluetooth ® Low Energy Security Mode 1, Level 4, when paired with a Logi Bolt USB receiver, also known as Secure Connections Only Mode and is Federal Information Processing Standards compliant.

: Delivers a secure level of wireless connectivity for wireless peripheral connectivity for Logitech mice and keyboards with Low Energy Security Mode 1, Level 4, when paired with a Logi Bolt USB receiver, also known as Secure Connections Only Mode and is Federal Information Processing Standards compliant. Robust Signal : The Logi Bolt USB receivers also provide a strong, reliable, drop-off-free connection up to 10 meters (33 feet), even in congested wireless environments, with up to eight times lower average latency in many cases than other commonly deployed wireless protocols in congested, noisy enterprise environments.

: The Logi Bolt USB receivers also provide a strong, reliable, drop-off-free connection up to 10 meters (33 feet), even in congested wireless environments, with up to eight times lower average latency in many cases than other commonly deployed wireless protocols in congested, noisy enterprise environments. Great Compatibility: Logi Bolt devices are more universally compatible than most leading peripheral brands on the market. Their connections are reliable, allowing IT managers to efficiently source, purchase and distribute without compatibility or connectivity issues, and they work with just about every operating system and platform, including but not limited to: Windows®, macOS®, iOS®, iPadOS®, Linux®, Chrome OS™ and Android™. Users can connect via Logi Bolt USB receivers when security and signal strength are paramount, or by using the Bluetooth Low Energy wireless technology installed on the host computer, giving IT managers the flexibility to roll out Logi Bolt wireless mice and keyboards across platforms, functions, and operating systems.

"In a corporate environment that has a lot of simultaneous wireless signals within the same space – wireless mice, keyboards, laptops, mobile phones, headsets and several wireless access points – Logi Bolt wireless technology has brought much needed wireless mice and keyboards reliability and stability to our users,” said Pasi Pajumäki, IT Specialist at Wolt Enterprises. “Logi Bolt wireless technology seems to establish a connection faster, so switching between a desk and a conference room is smoother and more user friendly."

Logitech devices featuring Logi Bolt technology are available for pre-order now through Logitech resellers globally.

