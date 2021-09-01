Logo
Kia America Announces August Sales

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced August sales of 54,009 vehicles, led by the Forte and Sportage models. Kia sold 74-percent of available inventory in August.

Kia_Sportage.jpg

"Kia continues to see record demand in 2021 with sales up 35% year-over-year, and an average of more than 62,000 sales per month, despite challenges facing the industry regarding parts availability and overall inventory," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Further proof of Kia's appeal came when the brand earned the highest number of J.D. Power Initial Quality Awards for the third straight year. Looking forward, we are confident that Kia will continue to outperform the industry in the third quarter and beyond."

Complementing August sales, numerous Kia models were recognized with prestigious industry awards and accolades, including:

  • Five Kia models topped their respective segments in the 2021 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) including Forte, Soul, Sportage and Telluride.
  • The 2022 Carnival MPV earned the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety TOP SAFETY PICK rating.
  • The Telluride was named among the Best New Cars for Dog Lovers by Autotrader.
  • U.S. News & World Report named the 2021 Sorento Hybrid the Best New SUV for Teens in the $30K to $35K range.

Significant news from Kia in the month of August included:

  • Kia America donated $200,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with disaster relief efforts and provide shelter, food and comfort to those affected by Hurricane Ida. In addition, Kia Finance customers affected by Hurricane Ida may be eligible for payment relief solutions. Customers are encouraged to contact the Kia Finance customer service line at (866) 331-5632 to learn more about their options during this difficult time.
  • The addition of the 2022 Sorento Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SUV to Kia's world-class model lineup. The latest addition to Kia's ambitious 'Plan S' electrification, the Sorento PHEV offers power, efficiency, all-wheel drive capability and three-row seating accommodations. The vehicle will arrive in showrooms in the third quarter of 2021.
  • The launch of the new "[email protected]" product and brand experience which delivers scheduled test drives of two of Kia's most technologically advanced vehicles direct to consumers at a convenient location of their choosing in several major cities. Showcasing the innovative Carnival MPV and the all-electric Niro EV, [email protected] tailors the test drive experience to shoppers' needs.
  • Eric Watson's appointment to the position of vice president, sales operations, Kia America.

Kia America - about us
 Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert .

MONTH OF AUGUST

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2021

2020

2021

2020

Rio

1,777

2,097

21,747

15,900

Forte

9,258

8,414

83,840

55,268

K5/Optima

7,263

6,938

67,616

51,980

Cadenza

1

53

234

823

Stinger

1,228

1,101

9,145

8,879

K900

--

34

72

184

Soul

7,536

6,968

54,154

48,631

Niro

2,040

1,991

16,505

11,550

Seltos

2,822

5,314

39,419

23,896

Sportage

8,182

7,672

72,182

55,235

Sorento

4,080

7,809

58,143

53,613

Telluride

7,347

7,588

61,446

37,786

Sedona/Carnival

2,475

1,036

18,116

9,086

Total

54,009

57,015

502,619

372,831

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA93111&sd=2021-09-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-announces-august-sales-301366925.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA93111&Transmission_Id=202109010327PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA93111&DateId=20210901
