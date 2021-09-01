XPO Logistics Supports Veterans With Hiring our Heroes Partnership

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading global provider of freight transportation services, today announced a partnership with the Hiring our Heroes Corporate Fellowship. The program places highly skilled veterans and military spouses with military-friendly civilian companies.

Hiring our Heroes , a US Chamber of Commerce Foundation program, helps bridge the civilian-military divide within the business community.

XPO’s inaugural fellowship class recently completed a 12-week training program. Three veteran graduates of the program started full-time roles with XPO: Earnest McGowen (US Army), Will Dodson (US Marines Corps) and Ahmad Garland (US Marines Corps).

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer for XPO Logistics, said, “We’re committed to diversity through our veteran recruitment, professional development and inclusive workplace policies. It’s a privilege to have these veterans join our team. They will add significant value to our culture with their varied experiences.”

XPO, which received a bronze designation on the Viqtory 2021 Military Friendly Employers list, has a sizable community of self-identified veterans. Job opportunities can be found online at the XPO careers site . Veterans can use the Military Skills Translator to match their military experience to civilian jobs.



About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect™ automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .