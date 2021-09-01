Logo
Experian Goes Bilingual With Its Industry-Leading Credit and Personal Finance Twitter Chat

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

In an effort to educate more consumers about credit and personal finance, Experian® today announced new free resources created specifically for bilingual and Spanish speakers, including an online Twitter chat series and other education content. The new monthly series, %23ChatDeCr%26eacute%3Bdito, will explore financial topics important to Hispanic-Latino consumers and provide them with a fun and interactive platform to build their understanding of important credit and personal finance topics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005209/en/

credito-header-1.jpg

#ChatDeCrédito will kick off at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month at 3 p.m. Eastern time on September 15. Both bilingual and Spanish-speakers are invited to join the chat to tweet in English, español or a combination, and learn how credit can be used as a financial tool, what can impact credit scores, tips for building credit, and more. Consumers can join and ask questions by searching @Experian or #ChatDeCrédito on Twitter. (Graphic: Business Wire)

#ChatDeCrédito will kick off at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month at 3 p.m. Eastern time on September 15. Both bilingual and Spanish-speakers are invited to join the chat to tweet in English, español or a combination, and learn how credit can be used as a financial tool, what can impact credit scores, tips for building credit, and more. Consumers can join and ask questions by searching %40Experian or #ChatDeCrédito on Twitter.

“We believe arming the more than 40 million U.S. Spanish-speaking consumers with in-language information about credit and personal finance is key to improving the financial health of the Hispanic-Latino community overall,” said Wil Lewis, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Experian. “We are excited about these new resources for Spanish-language speakers and this is just the beginning. We are committed to being an ongoing resource that diverse communities can trust to deliver helpful information and resources to improve our financial lives.”

The new #ChatDeCrédito series follows the model of Experian’s award-winning %23CreditChat program which started in 2012 to help consumers learn about credit. Since its inception, the program has grown a dedicated online following with hundreds of consumers joining each week. The program has helped thousands of consumers learn about important topics and over 300 personal finance experts have joined to share their knowledge.

Upcoming #ChatDeCrédito topics include:

Find Credit Content in Spanish

Additional in-language resources include %3Ci%3EThe+Ultimate+Guide+to+Credit%3C%2Fi%3E - an online Spanish e-book which includes information about how to responsibly build and manage credit. The e-book also includes information about free online financial tools Experian offers such as Experian+Boost%26trade%3B, which allows consumers to get credit for paying their cell phone, utility, streaming service and other bills on time (service provided in English). Many consumers see their credit scores instantly improve after using Experian Boost.i

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global+news+blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

i Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210901005209r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005209/en/

