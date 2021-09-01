Green Thumb Industries Expands Retail Footprint in Massachusetts Through Acquisition of GreenStar Herbals, Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Green Thumb Industries Expands Retail Footprint in Massachusetts Through Acquisition of GreenStar Herbals, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Acquisition includes two open and operating adult-use retail locations; license for one additional retail location set to open in 2021
  • Expands distribution footprint in highly populated New England market
  • Increases national presence to 64 open retail locations nationwide, with licenses for 114 retail locations total

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rythm, Dogwalkers and incredibles branded cannabis products, announced today it has acquired GreenStar Herbals, Inc., which owns and operates two adult-use retail locations in Massachusetts. The acquisition includes a third retail location, set to open in 2021 near Logan International Airport and the Encore Casino.

“Expanding our retail footprint throughout Massachusetts continues our Enter, Open, Scale strategy,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “With this acquisition, we have the maximum number of retail locations in the state, which directly supports the increased production capacity from our acquisition of Liberty Compassion in June. We are excited to work together with the GreenStar team to serve the massive demand for cannabis throughout the Commonwealth.”

GreenStar Herbals Chief Executive Officer Thomas Morey added, “We are thrilled to partner with Green Thumb and to continue providing Massachusetts consumers with the highest quality and most diversified cannabis product offerings, along with a premiere in-store retail experience. Green Thumb's expertise in the industry, along with the company's values, vision, and emphasis on community impact made this the right partner for our team."

With the acquisition of GreenStar Herbals Inc., the Company has two operational adult-use retail stores in Dracut and Maynard, with a third to open in Chelsea this year, and three medical-use retail stores in Amherst, Boston and West Springfield. Green Thumb’s existing Rise Amherst store reverted to a medical cannabis store in August.

Green Thumb’s branded products, including Rythm premium flower and vapes; Dogwalkers brand pre-roll joints; and incredibles gummies, chocolates and tarts, are produced in the Commonwealth and available at licensed cannabis dispensaries across Massachusetts. The Company began serving medical patients in Massachusetts in 2018 and has two operational cultivation and production facilities in Holyoke and Clinton to serve the growing consumer demand for cannabis.

The Massachusetts recreational cannabis market has sold more than $1.5 billion in cannabis products since launching adult-use sales in 2018, according to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission, with daily sales averaging over $3 million so far in 2021. Adult-use cannabis sales in the state have reached nearly $755 million so far in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by the end of the year.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 16 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 114 retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 3,000 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
[email protected]
310-622-8257		Media Contact:
Grace Bondy
Corporate Communications
[email protected]
517-672-8001

Source: Green Thumb Industries

ti?nf=ODMxODMwMiM0MzgzNzY1IzIxMjQ5MTA=
Green-Thumb-Industries.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment