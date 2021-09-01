Trane Technologies to Present at the Virtual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) a global climate innovator, announced today that company leadership will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference. They will speak at 11:15 AM ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Trane Technologies website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

