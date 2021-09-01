Paysafe Completes Acquisition of PagoEfectivo

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE, Financial), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of PagoEfectivo, a market-leading, Peruvian-based alternative payments (APM) platform. For Paysafe, the investment gives it a strategic foothold in Latin America, one of the world’s fastest-growing online markets where merchants and consumers alike are demonstrating an increased appetite for alternative payment methods and open banking solutions. Together with its recently announced plans to acquire SafetyPay, the two Latin American investments position Paysafe as a prominent payments partner in the region.

PagoEfectivo, formerly a subsidiary of Empresa Editora El Comercio S.A., (“Grupo El Comercio”), is a market leader in Latin America in the provision of eCash and open banking payments that enable millions of consumers in the region, many of whom are underbanked, to transact online. Founded in 2009, PagoEfectivo payment options are now also used by consumers in neighboring Ecuador and the company plans to expand into further Latin American countries. Its solutions are particularly popular with merchants operating in the iGaming, digital goods, travel and eCommerce industries amongst others; closely mirroring the industries in which Paysafe specializes.

The integration process of combining PagoEfectivo with Paysafe’s eCash and Open Banking division under Udo Mueller will now commence with PagoEfectivo CEO, Juan Fernando Villena accepting a new leadership role within the division and the full team transferring over. Once the SafetyPay transaction closes later in the year, the expanded Paysafe eCash business will be able to offer eCash and open banking solutions in over 60 countries with over one million distribution points.

Philip McHugh, Paysafe’s CEO, commented: “This strategic acquisition is a success on many levels for Paysafe. First, it reinforces our strategy of building on our strengths in specialized payments and growing our presence in fast-growing regions. Second, it allows us to cross-sell more of our leading payments offering, including digital wallets and payment processing services, to an expanded merchant customer base that operates in industries we are very focused on. Third, the addition of Juan Fernando and his team to our eCash division brings us further talent and payments expertise; no doubt about it, PagoEfectivo has an impressive track record for growth, and for possessing the pioneering flair and customer focus that we look for in Paysafe.”

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) ( NYSE:PSFE, Financial) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe’s eCash Division

Paysafe is a global market leader in the provision of eCash payment solutions. The goal of its eCash division is to target simple and secure online transactions through prepaid and online cash solutions. Today, it is available to purchase in 700,000 sales outlets in over 50 countries and its brands include paysafecard, paysafecard account, paysafecard Mastercard® and Paysafecash.

Its original product, paysafecard, uses a 16-digit code and enables customers to shop online without using an account or credit card, protecting their confidential financial information. In 2018, the paysafecard team developed Paysafecash allowing customers to shop online first and then pay securely for their purchases with cash at convenient, nearby payment points. Paysafecash is already available in nearly 30 countries. In 2020, paysafecard and Paysafecash reached a transaction volume of more than US$ 4.6 billion.

Further information is available at www.paysafecard.com.

About PagoEfectivo

PagoEfectivo is based in Lima, Peru, and was founded in 2009. Formerly a subsidiary of Grupo El Comercio, the payments platform is a market leader in the provision of eCash and open banking solutions in Latin America. Its solutions have empowered millions of consumers in Peru to shop online, and, as a result, the company has been growing exponentially over recent years. The platform works through a reference payment code, which can be paid by the end user through either online/mobile banking, bank agents or in person at over 140,000 points of sale in Peru and Ecuador, the latter of which it entered in 2019.

Further information is available at www.pagoefectivo.pe.

