Dollar General Corporation Scheduled to Participate in the Barclays 2021 Global Consumer Staples Conference

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced that Dollar General management plans to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays 2021 Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at https://investor.dollargeneral.com under “News & Events, Events & Presentations,” and a replay of the session will be accessible at the same location through October 8, 2021.

