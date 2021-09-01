Logo
Dollar General Continues Nationwide Hiring Efforts

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dollar General is looking to hire additional employees to serve its customers and communities with opportunities currently available in stores, distribution centers, the DG Private Fleet and its Store Support Center. These efforts come on the heels of the Company’s successful hiring initiative in which more than 50,000 employees have been hired since mid-July.

“At Dollar General, we continue to invest in our diverse teams through development, empowerment and inclusion, and we encourage candidates looking to join a purpose-driven company that provides unparalleled employee development to apply online,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer. “Dollar General provides unrivaled opportunities for motivated individuals to start or advance their careers, and we look forward to welcoming new colleagues to the Dollar General employee family who share a passion for serving our customers and communities.”

Distribution Center and Private Fleet Hiring

As part of DG Private Fleet recruiting, the Company is currently offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus to drivers with an active Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) hired now through January 28, 2022 to be paid within the employees’ first six months of service. In addition to robust bonus opportunities, including referral, performance and retention bonuses, Dollar General recently+announced a new initiative allowing drivers to bring one ‘co-pilot’, a vaccinated dog or cat of eligible breeds, along with them on the road.

DG Fleet drivers can earn a competitive mileage-based pay, unload pay and annual bonus opportunities. Dollar General is also a GI Bill certified employer with an internal, Company-paid Class A CDL training program available for warehouse and store employees. Candidates may also text DGFLEET to 25000 for more information.

Career opportunities at DG’s 27 traditional (dry) and DG Fresh distribution centers are currently available in general warehouse, human resources, inventory control, maintenance, training and administration areas. Additionally, current Dollar General supply chain employees may participate in an internal job referral program, earning unlimited bonuses for each successful candidate referred.

“Our distribution centers and private fleet network are the heartbeat of DG’s supply chain and demonstrate our mission of Serving Others by playing a critical role in ensuring customers find the products they need at their local Dollar General,” said Tony Zuazo, executive vice president of global supply chain. “As our supply chain team expands to serve additional DG stores and communities, we are proud to offer our new and current employees numerous opportunities to grow their careers with us.”

Store Operations Hiring

Dollar General’s store presence includes more than 17,600 stores in 46 states, providing career opportunities throughout rural, suburban and metropolitan communities across the country. Opportunities to support retail stores include roles as regional directors, district managers, store managers, assistant managers, part-time/full-time lead sales associates and part-time sales associates.

At Dollar General, the opportunity to start a career is a unique competitive advantage and remains the Company’s strongest currency in attracting and retaining talent. This is highlighted by the fact entry-level, part-time sales associates can generally be promoted to lead sales associates within six months and to assistant store managers within a year. Additionally, more than 75% of store associates at or above the Lead Sales Associate position were internally placed.

“Dollar General is excited to provide store operations opportunities to candidates as we add new stores and continue to play a positive role in each community we serve,” said Steve Sunderland, executive vice president of store operations. “Alongside new jobs and career paths for nearby residents, our teams are instrumental in providing the welcoming shopping environment and great customer service in the communities we call home.”

The Company offers eligible employees 401k savings and retirement plans and competitive health and wellness benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility with no co-pay. Other benefits include tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees, and the Employee Assistance Foundation.

Interested job candidates may find a complete list of current opportunities at careers.dollargeneral.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,683 stores in 46 states as of July 30, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

