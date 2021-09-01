Landos Biopharma to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. ( LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September.



Presentation Details:

Event: Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Conference

Date: September 8-10, 2021

Format: 1x1 meetings

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 13, 2021

Format: Presentation

Time: On-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast and subsequent archive of the H.C. Wainwright presentation will be accessible through the Investors/Media section of the Company’s website at www.landosbiopharma.com.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma is a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. LANCE has discovered new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 plus several additional undisclosed immunometabolic pathways. Landos has 17 active development programs targeting these novel pathways at the interface of immunity and metabolism across 14 indications. Lead asset omilancor targets the LANCL2 pathway and is a novel oral, gut-restricted small molecule drug candidate currently being prepared for global pivotal Phase 3 trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, in an active Phase 2 trial in Crohn’s disease and, is anticipated to initiate Phase 1b studies in Eosinophilic Esophagitis and, in topical cream formulation, for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. NX-13 targets the NLRX1 pathway and is a novel oral, gut-restricted small molecule drug candidate currently in an active Phase 1b trial in ulcerative colitis. Additional candidates are in development for the treatment of lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, and diabetes. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Landos Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”), including statements about the Company’s strategy, clinical development and regulatory plans for its product candidates, the Company’s anticipated milestones and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company and other statements containing the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “could”, the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company’s product candidates and other similar risks. Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

