Ketamine One to Deploy Cognetivity's Integrated Cognitive Assessment Tool

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ketamine One to Deploy Cognetivity's Integrated Cognitive Assessment Tool

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ketamine One and Cognetivity Also Sign LOI to Collaborate on Mental Health Assessment Tools

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) ( KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has reached a commercial agreement (“Agreement”) with Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (“Cognetivity”) (CSE: CGN; CGNSF; FWB: 1UB) for Cognetivity’s Integrated Cognitive Assessment (“ICA”) to be deployed in Ketamine One’s clinics across North America. The Company and Cognetivity have also entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to collaborate on mental health assessments and plan on conducting clinical trials within Ketamine One’s network of clinics.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Ketamine One plans to deploy Cognetivity’s ICA across its network clinics to enable the long-term monitoring of cognitive performance in patients with treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”). The ICA offers numerous benefits to clinicians, particularly in comparison to traditional, pen-and-paper-based tests. A computerized assessment that takes five minutes, the ICA is user-friendly and exhibits no learning effect upon repeat testing, making it perfectly suited to long-term monitoring.

The ICA is also highly sensitive to small changes in cognitive performance and, owing to its computerized nature, is capable of supporting remote, self-administered testing. Assessing individuals’ cognition over the course of their treatment will enable the measurement of treatment efficacy, while empowering patients to take charge of their wellbeing and providing clinicians with additional data to refine treatment and improve outcomes.

In addition to the ICA’s deployment in Ketamine One’s clinics, the LOI will see Cognetivity and Ketamine One collaborate on developing and validating next-generation mental health assessment tools to improve the lives of sufferers. The Company believes that Cognetivity offers a unique and technologically advanced assessment tool that can help standardize in clinic procedures and offer a powerful analytical element to Ketamine One’s digital therapeutic platform.

It is widely accepted that there is vast potential for improvement in the treatment of such conditions. According to the WHO, mental health disorders account for 28% of the global burden of disability-adjusted life years among non-communicable diseases – more than cardiovascular disease or cancer. Every year, more than 12 billion working days are lost due to mental health conditions, costing the global economy US$16 trillion in economic output between 2011 and 2030. The estimated addressable market size for anxiety disorder and depression treatments is US$238 billion.

Management Commentary

Dr. Sina Habibi, CEO of Cognetivity, said, “We’re very excited about this deployment, which will see the ICA used in clinical care in North America for the very first time. This is a key step in our plans for commercial rollout across the US and Canadian healthcare markets and indeed throughout the world. It is also fantastic to see the ICA making its mark in another area of medicine beyond its core use case of enhancing dementia detection and diagnosis,” he continued. “Our product’s ability to transition so effortlessly into this new and fast-growing space demonstrates the strength of its fundamental capabilities and the profound global need for accurate, efficient and unbiased cognitive testing in many new and emerging areas of research, detection and long-term patient monitoring.”

“The ICA technology will help Ketamine One improve and standardize both the initial assessment and the ongoing monitoring of patients with features not available in traditional paper-based surveys,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One. “This tool will enable us to further demonstrate the power of our therapies and study patient development with an unwavering commitment to improve outcomes by putting more insightful data into the hands of our patients and clinicians. We are passionate about innovating in the pursuit of better mental health for our patients, and the ICA’s unique, AI-powered approach to measuring cognition matches our ethos perfectly,” added Mr. Deffett.

ABOUT COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES LTD.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity’s ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com or contact: [email protected].

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) (NEO: MEDI) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of 16 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as the Company’s contract research division also places the company at the forefront of premium clinical research based on its 24-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

Adam Deffett
Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations
Tel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.ketamine.one
Twitter: @KetamineOne

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and future prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

ti?nf=ODMxODI0NiM0MzgzNjIxIzUwMDA3ODQyMQ==
KetamineOne-Capital-Limited.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment