Silence Therapeutics Appoints Dr. John Strafford as Senior Vice President, Business Development, Alliance Management and New Product Development

1 September 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN and SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of John Strafford, Ph.D., to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Business Development, Alliance Management and New Product Development, effective immediately. John joined Silence in 2018 and has served as Vice President, Head of Business Development and member of the Executive Leadership Team since 2019. In his new role, John will continue to drive all business development and alliance management activities as well as lead the new product development function, helping to define the future commercial strategy for the Company’s proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ development pipeline.

Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silence Therapeutics, said: “John has played a critical role in establishing key strategic partnerships that further expand our portfolio of mRNAi GOLD™ platform programs and continues to serve as an important source of non-dilutive capital. As we build and advance our proprietary and partnered pipelines, John will be taking on increasing responsibilities in this new role which recognizes not only his prior efforts but my anticipation of all the important work he will be doing during this transformative period at Silence.”

John has 14 years of business development and strategic consulting experience in the biopharma industry. During his time at Silence, John has led the formation of collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt and Takeda as well as a range of undisclosed research collaborations in support of our extra-hepatic delivery strategy. Together, these collaborations have delivered over $100 million in upfront payments and represent a total potential deal value of over $6 billion. Before joining Silence, John held positions of increasing responsibility at Antisoma, Easton Associates, Novasecta and Concordia International.

John holds a PhD in Biochemical Engineering from University College London, an MRes in Bioinformatics from the University of York and a BSc in Molecular Biology from the University of Edinburgh. In 2009 John was awarded the Pharma Licensing Group (PLG) Business Development Best Newcomer of the Year Award.

