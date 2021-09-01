Logo
DIVIDEND ALERT: US$1.582 CASH DIVIDEND OR APPROXIMATELY US$1.230 AFTER TAIWAN WITHHOLDING TAX AND DEPOSITARY FEES TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO ChipMOS ADS HOLDERS

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HSINCHU, Sept. 1, 2021

HSINCHU, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), announced a US$1.582 per ADS cash dividend (or approximately US$1.230 per ADS after the Taiwan withholding tax and Citibank, N.A.'s depositary fees) will be distributed on September 8, 2021. Shareholders approved the latest dividend at the Company's July 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Holders of ADSs in brokerage accounts are encouraged to check with their securities brokers for receipt of dividend payments. Questions may be directed to Tiffany Ma at Citibank, N.A. (Tel: +1-973-461-5734; email: [email protected]).

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "estimates," "future" or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

[email protected]

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dividend-alert-us1-582-cash-dividend-or-approximately-us1-230-after-taiwan-withholding-tax-and-depositary-fees-to-be-distributed-to-chipmos-ads-holders-301367080.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK92825&Transmission_Id=202109010651PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK92825&DateId=20210901
