Spire Global to Participate at Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Spire+Global%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“the Company” or “Spire”) a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, announced today that it is attending the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference and that CEO Peter Platzer, will participate in a fireside chat to be held virtually on Friday, September 10 at 10:00 AM ET.

Spire executives will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your RBC representative.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.spire.com.

