Garmin® Confirms September 30 Dividend Payment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) board of directors has established September 30, 2021 as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $0.67 per share with a record date of September 15, 2021. At the 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $2.68 per share (subject to adjustment in the event that the Swiss Franc weakens more than 35% relative to the USD), payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board in its discretion. The first payment was made on June 30, 2021. The Board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installments as follows:

Dividend Date

Record Date

$s per share

December 31, 2021

December 15, 2021

$0.67

March 31, 2022

March 15, 2022

$0.67

About Garmin Ltd:

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com%2Fnewsroom, email [email protected], or connect with us at facebook.com%2Fgarmin, twitter.com%2Fgarminnews, instagram.com%2Fgarmin, youtube.com%2Fgarmin or linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fgarmin.

Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in both the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 26, 2021 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin’s 2020 Form 10-K and the Q2 2021 Form 10-Q can be downloaded fromhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.garmin.com%2Fen-US%2Finvestors%2Fsec%2F. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210901005311r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005311/en/

