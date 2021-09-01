Nephros Appoints Wes Lobo to Chief Commercial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nephros Appoints Wes Lobo to Chief Commercial Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Nephros, Inc.( NEPH), a leading water technology company providing innovative filtration and pathogen detection solutions to healthcare and commercial markets, today announced the appointment of Wes Lobo to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Lobo first joined Nephros in February 2021 as Chief Marketing Officer. In the expanded role of Chief Commercial Officer, he will be responsible for all commercial strategy and operations including sales, marketing, business development, product management, and customer service.

“As a growth-focused business, Nephros requires a unified commercial organization built on consistent strategy, messaging, and relationship management that focuses on the unique needs of our partners and end-customers,” said Andy Astor, Chief Executive Officer. “In a very short time, Wes has become a key leader in the company, adding significant strategic and operational value to our decision making, while establishing a scalable marketing infrastructure. We are excited to widen Wes’s scope of responsibility to include all commercial activities across our business.”

“I joined Nephros hoping that the promise of the opportunity would match the reality,” said Mr. Lobo. “I can now confidently say that my enthusiasm and passion have only increased, both for the Nephros team and for the company’s growth opportunity. I am humbled and honored to be part of the Nephros family and to lead our efforts at being a trusted resource to our partners and customers for their water quality needs.”

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a leading water technology company focused on improving the human relationship with water. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the benefits expected from Nephros’s new Chief Commercial Officer and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the availability of financing or other capital when needed. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

[email protected].com


Andy Astor, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 345-0824

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxODEwOCM0MzgzMjUyIzUwMDAzMjIwNA==
Nephros-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment