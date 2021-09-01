Cyteir Therapeutics to Participate in the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Markus Renschler, MD will participate in a fireside chat at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, being held virtually on September 10, 2021, at 11:45am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Cyteir website at www.cyteir.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005062/en/