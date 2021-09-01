Morphic Therapeutic Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic ( MORF), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:



Dr. Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., President and CEO, and Marc Schegerin, M.D., COO and CFO, are scheduled to take part in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, September 10

Members of the Morphic management team will host virtual meetings during the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference taking place from September 8 to 10

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

