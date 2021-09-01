Caribou Biosciences to Participate in Citi's 16Th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ( CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Rachel Haurwitz, Ph.D., Caribou’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion entitled “Autologous, Allogeneic CAR-T, CAR-NK & More - Exploring the State of Play in Cell Therapy” on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:40 am ET. The panel is being hosted at Citi’s 16Th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference.



Caribou is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with devastating diseases by applying the company’s proprietary chRDNA technology toward the development of next-generation, genome-edited cell therapies. The company is developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors against cell surface targets for which autologous CAR-T cell therapeutics have previously demonstrated clinical proof of concept, as well as additional emerging targets.



