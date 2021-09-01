Logo
Domino's® Opens First Store in Lithuania

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Domino's delivers convenience to customers in Vilnius

PR Newswire

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is continuing to expand globally, following the opening of the first Domino's store in Lithuania. Residents of Vilnius can now enjoy hot, made-to-order pizza as they dine in or carry-out or choose to have it delivered to their door by master franchisee Morgacita Limited.

DominosPizza_Lithuania.jpg

"We are excited to bring such a globally prominent brand like Domino's to the Lithuanian market," said Oleg Talalay, executive director of D-Pizza LT, a subsidiary of Morgacita Limited. "We believe that Domino's delicious products, excellent customer service and efficient delivery are the keys to success in this new market."

Domino's in Vilnius, located on Linkmenu St. 22 in the Rimi Market, features the open concept pizza theater design, which has an inviting, comfortable interior. Customers can see all the action of pizza-making as it is brought to the forefront in this store.

A second location will open soon in Vilnius on Ateities Street with additional locations planned in the future, with the intent of creating more than 400 jobs in the next three years.

"We are thrilled to bring the Domino's brand to Lithuania," said Joe Jordan, Domino's executive vice president of international. "We love Domino's customers all over the world and are excited to now be able to serve those in Vilnius. We look forward to developing a loyal customer following and bringing even more Domino's locations to Lithuania in the future."

Domino's now operates in more than 90 markets worldwide, with more than half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.1 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order – dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com
Media Assets – media.dominos.com

dominos_pizza_new_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE92254&sd=2021-09-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominos-opens-first-store-in-lithuania-301367008.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE92254&Transmission_Id=202109010704PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE92254&DateId=20210901
