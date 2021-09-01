Hillenbrand Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

- Reaffirms commitment to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and outlines plans for continued progress in environmental, social and governance activities

- Highlights progress of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, a key focus area for the Company

- Details the Company's extensive COVID-19 response efforts, which assisted employees, customers and communities

BATESVILLE, Ind., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: HI) released its 2020 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's continued commitment to advancing sustainability, providing a safe environment for employees, applying responsible business practices, and contributing to its communities. The report reviews Hillenbrand's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in 2020 and outlines plans for continued progress in these areas.

"This past year was unparalleled, and the COVID-19 crisis shed light on various inequities in our world, making commitments to sustainability and ESG programs that much more urgent," said Joe Raver, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hillenbrand. "Our report demonstrates how our employees around the world collectively rose to address the challenges of 2020 and responded to the crisis alongside our many community partners. I am tremendously proud of how our team supported our customers, and of our commitment to continuous improvement and efforts to embrace a sustainability mindset."

Hillenbrand's 2020 Sustainability Report provides an enterprise-wide overview of the Company's approach to ESG activities. The report also describes the Company's global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, its efforts to enhance transparency and data and information disclosures, improve employee safety, boost information security, and create an inclusive environment for all employees.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT INCLUDE:

Hiring of first Chief Sustainability Officer to provide leadership in integrating sustainability strategy, culture, and daily operations

Enhancing leadership focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion; first hire dedicated to DEI

Disclosing percentage of women on the management team and Board of Directors

Spotlighting how innovative products enable solutions for customers' goals of conserving energy, reducing waste, and lowering overall cost

Continuing to emphasize focus on leading safety indicators, proactive actions to keep our people safe; disclosing rolling recordable incident rate

Implementing supplier standards to hold partners accountable to Company's Core Values

"When sustainability is a part of the way a company does business, it can be the source of innovation and opportunity," said Tory Flynn, Chief Sustainability Officer, Hillenbrand. "Though we have a long way to go in our sustainability journey, our 2020 report shows substantial progress in our reporting and transparency. We are committed to integrating sustainability in how we do business, building upon our relationships with stakeholders, and continuing to be a solutions provider for our customers."

The report was published as part of Hillenbrand's commitments as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and includes alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the GRI Standards from the Global Reporting Initiative. The full 2020 Sustainability Report and an executive summary can be viewed on the Company's sustainability web page.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

