Akebia Therapeutics Announces September 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer, and David A. Spellman, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following schedule of investor conferences:
- Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Virtual fireside chat at 2:45 p.m. ET on September 9
- H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
On-demand presentation available at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 13
- Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2021
Virtual presentation at 2:00 p.m. ET on September 27
Where applicable, live webcasts of Akebia's fireside chats and presentations will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.akebia.com .
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.
Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
[email protected]
