Akebia Therapeutics Announces September 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer, and David A. Spellman, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following schedule of investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Virtual fireside chat at 2:45 p.m. ET on September 9





H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference

On-demand presentation available at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 13





Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2021

Virtual presentation at 2:00 p.m. ET on September 27

Where applicable, live webcasts of Akebia's fireside chats and presentations will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.akebia.com .

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

