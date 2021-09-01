Logo
Darktrace Becomes Member Of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 1, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a leading autonomous cyber security AI company, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and Managed Security Services providers that have integrated their security products with Microsoft's to better defend against increasing cyber-threats. Darktrace was nominated to join for seamlessly integrating its autonomous detection, investigation and response capabilities into a number of Microsoft cloud and SaaS environments, and was named Microsoft's 'Security Trailblazer' at the annual Microsoft 20/20 awards in May 2021.

Darktrace's Self-Learning AI learns 'on the job' to understand how an organization operates, and autonomously responds to emerging threats to minimize cyber disruption. The immune system technology can be applied to the all Microsoft 365 products - including Microsoft Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams – to autonomously defend joint customer environments from cyber-threats across cloud infrastructure and SaaS tools.

Darktrace AI also proactively protects users of Microsoft 365 email environments, defending against threats such as sophisticated spear-phishing and supply-chain attacks. Combined with Microsoft's unlimited archiving, Self-Learning AI offers customers a watertight and efficient approach to email security, retention, and compliance.

In addition to the ability to integrate with Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Darktrace threat alerts and automated threat investigation reports can also be sent and visualized inside Sentinel with a bespoke Workbook.

"We are proud to be members of MISA. Where Microsoft runs, Darktrace protects - and together, we are empowering and augmenting human security teams with Self-Learning AI," commented Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy Officer, AI Officer, Darktrace.

"Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, like Darktrace, offer solutions that supercharge defense work against a world of increasingly sophisticated, fast-moving threats. The integration of Microsoft 365 with their solutions allows us to work together to help customers navigate the security landscape," said Rob Lefferts, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Defender.

About Darktrace
Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 5,000 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware, cloud, and SaaS attacks. The company's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business and defend it autonomously. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has 1,500 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

favicon.png?sn=NY92574&sd=2021-09-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darktrace-becomes-member-of-microsoft-intelligent-security-association-misa-301367058.html

SOURCE Darktrace

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY92574&Transmission_Id=202109010800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY92574&DateId=20210901
